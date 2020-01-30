The Kodagu district administration and the Department of Horticulture will conduct a flower show at Raja Seat in Madikeri from February 7 to 10.

A special feature of the flower show will be the depiction of the lifestyle and traditions of Kodavas through floral depiction of ‘’Kodagu Ainmane’’ or ancestral homes. A release said this is to promote and create awareness of the lifestyle, culture and the traditions of the Kodavas to the present generation.

Nearly 25 species of flowers and about 10,000 plants will be part of the show with floral decorations depicting the cultural facets of Kodagu.

In a bid to attract the children, floral statues depicting well-known personalities, will be created and will serve as a selfie point for the visitors.

Cultural programmes

There will be cultural programmes in the evening on all the days of the flower show besides floral rangoli competition for women. Stalls will bed put up for sale of handicraft items, the release added.