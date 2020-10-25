Flower prices shoot up for Ayudha Puja,Vijayadashami

Festive hues: Crowds throng K.R. Market, ahead of the Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami celebrations, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bengaluru

25 October 2020 02:42 IST

Supply had been hit by the recent spell of rain

In a positive reversal of festive trends, markets across the city witnessed brisk business on Saturday, the eve of Ayudha Puja. Vendors said the demand for flowers, ash gourd, and lime was high. This was even though the price of popular flowers had risen considerably — as much 25% — as supply had been affected by the recent spell of rain.

G.M. Diwakar, president, K.R. Market Flower Merchants’ Association, said, “Though we have done good business, more than what we expected, the prevailing rain has affected the supply and sales of flowers. Hence, due to the surge in demand, the rates increased.”

At K.R. Market for instance, ‘mallige moggu’ (jasmine) was selling at ₹800–₹1,000 a kg on Saturday, while ‘kanakambara’ (crossandra) was oscillating between ₹1,000 and ₹1,100. Vendors were selling ‘kakada’ at ₹600–₹650, and roses at ₹250–₹300 a kg. The fragrant ‘sugandaraja’ (tuberose) was being sold for around ₹400 and ‘sevantige’ (chrysanthemum) at ₹200–₹250 a kg.

“Most of the flowers come from the outskirts of the city such as Doddaballapur, Chickballapur, Ramanagaram, Gauribidanur, and the incessant rain has affected their quality,” said Mr. Diwakar, adding that ‘kakada’ and ‘mallige’ come from Tamil Nadu.

Venkatesh K., a flower vendor at K.R. Puram market, said that both flower growers and vendors were banking on sales ahead of Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami. “From September 16 to October 16, business was dull. It is picking up and we hope to make some money till Deepavali,” he said.

At K.R. Puram market, there was great demand for garlands. A medium-sized ‘sevantige’ garland was selling at ₹150. “Compared to the quality of flower, the price is quite high,” a buyer said.

₹10-₹15 for lime

Items such as banana stems, limes, and ash gourds, which are an integral part of Ayudha Pooja, were of great demand. While the price of ash guord was oscillating between ₹40 and ₹60 a kg, a single piece of lime was retailing at ₹10 to ₹15, and a pair of banana stems was going for ₹20–₹35.

“A medium-sized ash gourd weighs around 4–5 kg and we have seen good business from morning. There will be demand till Sunday noon,” a vendor at K.R. Puram market said.