Flower, fruit show begins in Shivamogga

The four-day flower and fruit show organised by Department of Horticulture on its premises near Mahatma Gandhi Park in the city commenced on Friday.

The statue of social reformer Basaveshwara and that of a farmer engaged in tilling work with a pair of bullocks that are decorated with flowers of various hues are the main attractions of the event.

Flower replicas based on ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme of the Centre have been installed at the venue.

Gerbera, gladiolus, begonia and oriental lily flowers cultivated by the farmers of the district; fruits including amatekai and kanchikai that are grown in the backyard garden in Malnad region for domestic consumption; and bonsai trees that are artistically crafted are displayed here.

The competition for women to draw rangoli from flowers; essay writing competition for children on the need to maintain cleanliness in public places; and training sessions for farmers on mushroom cultivation and apiculture will be held as part of the event.

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, inaugurated the event on Friday. Jyothi Kumar, Zilla Panchayat president, was present on the occasion. The event will conclude on January 27.