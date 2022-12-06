Floral tributes paid to Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

December 06, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi district administration on Tuesday observed the 66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, by paying floral tributes to the chief architect of the Constitution.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police Adduru Srinivasulu and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole were among the senior State functionaries who garlanded the Ambedkar statue at Jagat Circle in the morning.

A host of leaders from different political parties and civil society groups also garlanded the statue.

Addressing a gathering later, Mr. Gurukar highlighted Dr. Ambedkar’s undeniable contribution to setting the course of India’s social, economic and political future and stressed the need for inculcating Ambedkar’s thoughts among people, especially the younger generations.

“We need to sow the seeds of Ambedkar’s thoughts in the minds of children. We should ensure that children and the younger generation study Ambedkar books, internalise his thoughts and follow them in their lives,” Mr. Gurukar said.