Floral tributes paid to Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

December 06, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, along with other senior officers, paying floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Kalaburagi district administration on Tuesday observed the 66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, by paying floral tributes to the chief architect of the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police Adduru Srinivasulu and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole were among the senior State functionaries who garlanded the Ambedkar statue at Jagat Circle in the morning.

A host of leaders from different political parties and civil society groups also garlanded the statue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Addressing a gathering later, Mr. Gurukar highlighted Dr. Ambedkar’s undeniable contribution to setting the course of India’s social, economic and political future and stressed the need for inculcating Ambedkar’s thoughts among people, especially the younger generations.

“We need to sow the seeds of Ambedkar’s thoughts in the minds of children. We should ensure that children and the younger generation study Ambedkar books, internalise his thoughts and follow them in their lives,” Mr. Gurukar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US