  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

Floral tributes paid to Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

December 06, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, along with other senior officers, paying floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, along with other senior officers, paying floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Kalaburagi district administration on Tuesday observed the 66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, by paying floral tributes to the chief architect of the Constitution.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police Adduru Srinivasulu and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole were among the senior State functionaries who garlanded the Ambedkar statue at Jagat Circle in the morning.

A host of leaders from different political parties and civil society groups also garlanded the statue.

Addressing a gathering later, Mr. Gurukar highlighted Dr. Ambedkar’s undeniable contribution to setting the course of India’s social, economic and political future and stressed the need for inculcating Ambedkar’s thoughts among people, especially the younger generations.

“We need to sow the seeds of Ambedkar’s thoughts in the minds of children. We should ensure that children and the younger generation study Ambedkar books, internalise his thoughts and follow them in their lives,” Mr. Gurukar said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.