Floodwater inundates low lying areas around Mangaluru

Coastal region continues to receive heavy rain for the second day

Heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada since Thursday noon have resulted in water bodies turning spate with many low-lying and river-side localities getting flooded in Mangaluru and other parts of the district.

Netravathi and Phalguni (Gurupura), two major rivers of the district that also surround Mangaluru City, have been overflowing since Thursday night with floodwater entering many houses along their banks in Mangaluru and Bantwal.

Floodwater has entered several houses at Jeppinamogaru, a suburb of Mangaluru on the banks of Netravathi, since Friday early morning. Personnel from fire and emergency services department, along with those from revenue department and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) have swung into rescue operations. Many elderly persons as well as children were shifted to safe areas by fire force personnel.

Several storm water drains, once streams, in this locality too have been overflowing breaching their bunds at several places. Roads have also been inundated in knee-deep water.

Meanwhile, floodwater entered nearly 30 houses in neighbouring Ullal town. Revenue and fire force officials have mounted rescue operations.

Many houses on the banks of Phalguni on the northern parts of Mangaluru were flooded as well, with swelling water from the river. With storm water drains overflowing, many low lying areas in central and North Mangaluru have remained in knee-deep water.

Water from the swollen Netravathi have also inundated several areas in Bantwal town, including Goodinabali and other localities.

Innanje in Kapu taluk of Udupi district had received the highest rainfall, 281 mm, during the 24-hour period between 8.30 a.m. on Thursday and 8.30 a.m. on Friday.