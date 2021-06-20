Floods recede in Belagavi district

The intensity of floods was reduced on Sunday, due to reduced rainfall in Belagavi district and coastal Maharashtra.

Water release from Maharashtra stood at 33,799 cusecs, less than Saturday’s release of over 40,000 cusecs. Outflow from Koyna Dam was reduced to 2,100 cusecs. Inflow into Alamatti Dam was reduced to 1.26 lakh cusecs, down from the 1.56 lakh cusecs on Saturday.

This was due to reduced rainfall in Belagavi and Khanapur taluks and Konkan Maharashtra, irrigation officers said.

Storage in the Alamatti Dam was 55 tmcft as against the gross capacity of 123 tmcft. Continuous rain for six to 10 weeks could fill the dam to the brim, not before that, said an officer.

Water level receded in the Krishna and other rivers slightly. However, the 10 bridge-cum-barrages that were under water for three days, are not open to traffic yet. They could be opened if the water recedes further for three more days, said a revenue officer.

Meanwhile, NDRF, SDRF and police personnel retrieved on Sunday the body of Sidrayi Doddarama Sutagatti, a farmer who was washed away in the Markandeya on Friday.

The body was found near Dargah Bridge, at a distance of around 3 km from the spot where he was drowned in Kakati village, the police said. The family members of the deceased rushed to the spot and they were found crying inconsolably.

However, NDRF continued to look for the body of Hussein Saab Attar (52), a fisherman who was washed away in the backwaters of the Malaprabha near Yakkundi village on Friday.

Inflow into the Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir over the Ghataprabha in Hidkal was 33,799 cusecs and outflow 103 cusecs. The dam with a gross capacity of 51 tmcft has around 14.36 tmcft of water.

Inflow into the Renuka Sagar Dam over the Malaprabha was 36,073 cusecs and outflow 194 cusecs. The dam with 37.73 tmcft capacity has only around 12.49 tmcft of water.