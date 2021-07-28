Floods recede in Belagavi, Bagalkot districts

Belagavi

Two washed away in the Krishna in Hunakunti of Vijayapura district

The floods in North Karnataka subsided with reduced rainfall and lesser release from Maharashtra into the Krishna and other rivers on Wednesday.

Water had receded in 15 of the 78 bridge-cum-barrages that were under water in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. The rest are still under water, but movement has not been affected as there are alternative routes.

Two women drowned in the Krishna in Hunakunti village in Vijayapura district on Wednesday. Shantamma Nagod (20) was swept away when she tried to pull out her eight-year-old niece who had fallen into the river.

In Khanapur, MLA Anjali Nimbalkar visited flood-prone villages. She urged the residents to be ready for relocation. She said that she would request the State government to shift some vulnerable villages near Londa and Gandhi Nagar to higher altitudes.

Inflow and outflow in Alamatti dam was 3.8 lakh cusecs. There was 81 tmcft of water in the dam against a full level of 123 tmcft. Inflow in Narayanpur dam was 3.37 lakh cusecs, while outflow was 3.81 lakh cusecs. There was 22 tmcft of water in the dam as against the storage capacity of 33 tmcft.

The inflow in Raja Lakhamagouda dam on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal was 24,183 cusecs and outflow 22,764 cusecs. There is 46.9 tmcft of water against a total storage capacity of 48.9 tmcft.

Inflow in the Renuka Sagar dam reduced to 3,406 cusecs, while the outflow stood at 7,594 cusecs. Officers have impounded 30.69 tmcft of water against a full level of 37.731 tmcft.

In Alagur village in Bagalkot district, SDRF personnel rescued a mentally challenged boy. The 11-year-old boy was stuck in his house and his relatives were unable to swim out along with him on Monday, the police said.