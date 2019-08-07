Floods, rain claim three more lives in Karnataka

The rain fury and flood situation now covers 10 districts across the State, with heavy rainfall reported in five coastal and Malnad districts. Three more people have died in rain-related incidents: one each in Shivamogga, Belagavi and Haveri districts.

The situation in the worst-affected Belagavi district remained grim on Tuesday. Surging waters have washed away crops on 80,590 hecatres of land, affected 8,000 people in 96 villages, and damaged close to 1,050 km of road network and 140 bridges and check dams. The northern region has witnessed closure of NH 48 (Pune–Bengaluru stretch) and also suspension of train services in the Londa-Tinaighat section of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway.

Owing to flood and heavy rainfall, holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Belagavi, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada.