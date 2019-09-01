Floods: Karnataka to submit report to Centre on Sunday; loss pegged at ₹32,000 crore

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who visited various flood-affected villages and took stock of the situation in Haveri district on Saturday, said a detailed report on the loss and devastation caused by the floods in Karnataka would be submitted to the Centre on Sunday.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who chaired a review meeting on flood-related issues in Haveri on Saturday, said the loss owing to excessive rain and floods had been estimated at ₹32,000 crore.

He told the officials to continue the flood-relief works and take steps to help the affected people rebuild their houses.

Emphasising on the need to boost the morale of the affected people, he asked the officials to carry out a survey on crop loss and complete it at the earliest so that the government would be able to provide compensation to them based on the survey report.

To be shifted

Mr. Yediyurappa said based on the initial assessment, there was a proposal to permanently relocate several flood-prone villages located on the banks of the Varada in Haveri district to safer places.

He spoke about the government’s decision to release ₹5 lakh each for those who have lost their houses for reconstruction, and added that the amount would also be given to those who would be shifting to new villages. He asked the officials to find suitable land for relocation of flood-prone villages.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the need for permanent shifting of 19 villages and construction of a retaining wall to stop the entry of floodwaters in 19 villages located on the banks of the Varada. He sought funds for the relief works.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Yediyurappa visited flood-affected villages in Haveri district. Although he was supposed to fly in a helicopter to Karwar from Shivamogga to visit flood-affected areas in Uttara Kannada district, the visit was cancelled at the last minute owing to inclement weather.

He was accompanied by Mr. Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashok during his visit to Naganur, Kudala, Kunimellihalli, and Karjagi villages.

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Krishna Bajpai, Commissioner for Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation R. Vishal and other officials provided details to the Chief Minister on the relief works initiated so far, including work on the temporary shelters being planned for those who had lost their houses completely.