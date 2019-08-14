Floods in Cauvery-Hemavati damage crops

The incessant turbulence in the Cauvery owing to heavy discharge from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir near Srirangapatna had inundated agricultural lands in around 1,200 acres and damaged houses, besides claiming lives of cattle in the district.

The swell in Hemavati, due to heavy discharge from Gorur dam of Hassan, had also affected normal life in several villages of K.R. Pet taluk in the district.

With the flow in Cauvery and Hemavati receding, the assessment of loss has commenced. According to initial survey reports, waters from the rivers had entered at least 50 villages in Pandavapura, Srirangapatna, Malavalli and K.R. Pet taluk.

The sluice gates of KRS were lifted at 1 p.m. on August 10 to let out around 50,000 cusecs of water to the Cauvery. Since then, the river was swelling. The outflow rate had reached 1.53 lakh cusecs the next day and was maintained at 1.51 lakh cusecs on Monday.

Hemavati was also swelling in K.R. Pet owing to release of a huge volume of water from the upstream Goruru dam in Hassan.

Two heads of cattle were washed away in the Cauvery at Dodda Palya near Srirangapatna, while a buffalo was swept away in the Hemavati in K.R. Pet. A sum of ₹30,000 will be paid as compensation to the owners of each animal, senior district officials said here on Tuesday.

Horticulture and agriculture crops on an area of at least 1,200 acres were damaged. Efforts are on to assess the loss to issue the compensation.

The Cauvery had inundated 820 acres [including non-cultivated lands] at Chikka Hebbagilu, Hullamballi, Boppe Gowdana Mole, Somanahalli, Poorigali and Belakawadi villages in Boppe Gowdana Pura hobli in Malavalli taluk. Six houses at Muthathi have been partially damaged, a senior revenue officer at Malavalli said.

According to the officials, the flood in the Cauvery has damaged 82 acres of land at Puttaihna Koppalu, Cheluvarasan Koppalu and Enne Hole Koppalu in Pandavapura taluk; and crops on 81 acres in Srirangapatna taluk. At least 11 houses were damaged and two heads of cattle have been swept away in the waters.

The initial survey stated that the flood waters of Hemavati had entered streets/agricultural lands at around 30 villages in K.R. Pet.

The officials added: “Although the assessment of damage is under way, the complete picture will be available only after the completion of the process.”