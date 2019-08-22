Karnataka floods: Death toll touches 88; over a lakh houses damaged

The death toll in the rain and floods that battered the State in the first half of August has gone up to 88 and the number of houses damaged has exceeded one lakh, which can become a matter of concern for the government. Six persons, including two in Belagavi district and three in Kodagu, continue to be missing.

The rain and floods that affected 103 taluks across 22 districts, were particularly harsh in Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, and Hassan districts.

In numbers Lives lost: 88

Persons still missing: 6

Animal deaths: 1,847

Taluks affected: 103

Districts affected: 22

Houses damaged: 1.07 lakh

Relief camps: 303

People in relief camps: 1.59 lakh

The death toll increased from 82 on Monday to 88 on Thursday as bodies of missing persons, including five in Belagavi district, were found. Incidentally, 24 of the rain-related deaths have been reported in Belagavi — the highest among the districts in the State. While the death toll in Kodagu is 13, it is 10 in Shivamogga district.

As the floodwaters are receding in the affected areas, more instances of damage to properties, especially houses, are coming to light.

The number of houses that have been partially or completely damaged is now pegged at 1.07 lakh, with Belagavi accounting for 28,000 damaged houses. Bagalkot district has reported 24,700 damaged houses while Dharwad district and Haveri district have reported 16,800 and 13,700 damaged houses, respectively.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s office said a part of the money being received to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund would be utilised to rebuild or restore damaged houses. The source said that after the last year’s deluge in Kodagu, about ₹78 crore was used from the relief fund to get houses constructed through Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

So far, since Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appealed for public contribution for the rebuilding exercise on August 9, about ₹34.43 crore has been received. Besides this, ₹55.93 crore has received through cheques and demand drafts.

On Thursday, ₹15.48 crore was contributed to the fund. In addition to this, about ₹4.13 crore was received through cheques and demand drafts, sources said.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who earlier toured the flood-affected areas, has urged doctors to visit the areas to provide medical service.

“Several villages are filled with slush and there are chances of spread of communicable diseases. Doctors can provide medical relief,” he said in a tweet. He also requested the State government to provide help to the doctors and nurses visiting the affected areas.