Floods damage and slip-up in survey come up at ZP meeting

Issues related to the damage caused to property and crops and alleged slip-up in the survey of estimated losses featured the general body meeting of the Dharwad Zilla Panchayat here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by panchayat president Vijayalakshmi Patil. Panchayat vice-president Shivanand Karigar, Chief Executive Officer B.C. Satish, Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Zuber and others were present. As soon as the meeting began, panchayat members cutting across party affiliations raised the issue of floods. They were agitated over the alleged negligence of the Revenue Department officials and said that the survey to assess the losses caused by the collapse of houses during the floods was carried out in an unscientific manner and as a result, many of the flood victims were left out from the list of beneficiaries.

Evaluating the property destruction caused by floods in August this year, the Revenue Department should resurvey the property that were damaged. The flood victims should get higher compensation to rebuild their lives, they said and impressed upon the panchayat president to pass a resolution demanding compensation on the lines of the one announced for Kodagu.

Mr. Zuber said that 14,692 houses were damaged in the district due to heavy rain in August. Of them, 84 houses totally collapsed, 2,047 houses suffered over 75 % damage and the remaining houses were partially damaged. A sum of ₹ 66 crore is required to provide compensation to these house owners. The government has, so far, released ₹ 55 crore and the administration has ₹ 10 crore. The compensation disbursement will be taken up with this amount, he said.

However, the panchayat members were in no mood to accept the figures disclosed by the officer. They said that the floods had caused widespread destruction and in every village, over a dozen houses have totally collapsed. The officials have not given the ground report and the zilla panchayat will not accept their figures, they said and demanded that the officials carry out a fresh survey.

Senior panchayat members Kallappa Pudakalkatti, Baramappa Mugali, Umesh Hebsur and Chaitra Shirur expressed their dissatisfaction and said that the flood relief works are far from satisfactory. A total of 33,000 food kits had reached the district to be distributed to the flood victims. However, 6,000 food kits are still with the administration. This shows the negligence of officials in distributing food kits to the victims, they said.

Joining them, Mr. Shivanand Karigar said that scores of people had approached the officials seeking application for house collapse compensation. However, several applications have been rejected. A team comprising a village accountant, a panchayat development officer and an engineer had taken up survey work. Now, they should be held responsible for their negligence, he said.

Member Chennabasappa Matti said that the district administration is entrusted with disbursing the compensation amount but the affected areas come under zilla panchayat constituency. The government should release compensation to the zilla panchayat so that compensation is disbursed in an effective manner, he said.

Raising the issue of non-availability of fertilizers, some members said that fertilizers are not available at the Raitha Sampark Kendras, whereas they are available in sufficient quantity with private dealers. They raised apprehensions that the officials are hand-in-glove with private shopowners to create an artificial shortage of fertilizers.