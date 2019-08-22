Floods: Compensation enhanced for house damage

Minister Jagadish Shettar has said the State government has enhanced the quantum of compensation for those whose houses were partially or fully damaged during the recent floods.

Mr. Shettar on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas in Alnavar town and surrounding villages. He told the presspersons that under the calamity relief norms, a compensation of ₹50,000 is paid to those whose houses have suffered a damage. The State government, however, would give a compensation of ₹1 lakh to the owners of the houses which have been partially damaged and ₹5 lakh to those whose houses have been completely damaged.

A gazette notification to this effect has been issued and sent to all the deputy commissioners. The officials would prepare a list of the victims and disburse the amount soon. This is the highest compensation paid to calamity-hit people in any State, he claimed. In addition, the government would also give ₹10,000 to each affected family to buy utensils and essential household articles, he said.

Minister Jagadish Shettar visiting flood-affected areas in Alnavar taluk of Dharwad district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Alnavar had seen the worst floods in five decades and there has been large-scale damage to properties and crops. Referring to the threat if Hulikere tank breaching, Mr. Shettar said the Minor Irrigation Department had been asked to take permanent steps to ensure that the tank does not breach.

He said the State government had taken up relief measures on a war footing. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had instructed all Ministers to monitor flood-relief works, he said, and added that he had been placed in charge of monitoring relief works in Dharwad and Uttara Kannada districts, and he would visit Uttara Kannada district on Thursday.

About relief from the Union government, Mr. Shettar said the Centre had already released ₹1,000 crore and these funds would be used to repair main roads, link roads, and bridges that have been damaged owing to flash floods. A Central team would soon visit the flood-hit areas in the State.

Mr. Shettar, along with Secretary in charge of Dhawrad district V. Manjula, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa, Assistant Commissioner Mohemmed Zuber, and other officials visited Desai Galli, Tilaknagar, Dowgi Nala, Hulikere, Veerapura, Harobelawadi and other affected areas.

The victims appealed to the Minister to ensure that they were paid the compensation in one go instead of a phased manner.