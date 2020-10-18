Floods: CM to undertake aerial survey on Oct. 21

Bengaluru

18 October 2020

He will tour Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, and Raichur

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will undertake an aerial survey of the four flood-hit northern districts on October 21.

In a release, Mr. Yediyurappa said that many villages in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, and Raichur districts were either totally or partially submerged owing to the floods caused by the heavy rains last week, and he would undertake the survey of the affected areas on October 21.

The flood situation remained grim in the four districts of the State with the Krishna and the Bhima in spate, and the national and the State disaster response forces undertook rescue work and evacuated villagers.

Relief work

The personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the local police, and the district authorities are undertaking relief work in the four districts.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the floods had damaged crops and in the given circumstances, it had become necessary to carry out an aerial survey to understand the actual situation.

Meanwhile, Eshwar Khandre, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working (KPCC) president and MLA, has urged the Chief Minister to also conduct an aerial survey of Bidar on Wednesday.

Mr. Khandre, representing Bhalki constituency in the district, criticised the Chief Minister’s decision not to conduct survey of Bidar district.

Nearly 80% of agricultural crops in the district have been damaged owing to floods in this month, the Congress MLA tweeted and urged the government to release compensation for crop loss.