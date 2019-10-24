Karnataka

Floods: CM makes fresh appeal for donations

Following fresh spell of rain fury, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has again appealed to the public to donate liberally and join hands with the State government in rehabilitation of flood victims.

In an official release, he said contributions could be sent to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Natural Calamity, SBI, Vidhana Soudha branch, account number 3788709860, and cheques/DDs could be sent to no. 235-A, 2nd floor, Chief Minister Relief Fund Natural Calamity, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru 560001.

Donations could also be made through Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, and by scanning the QR code on the website https://cmrf.karnataka.gov.in/ Income tax relief would be provided to such contributions, the release stated.

Oct 24, 2019

