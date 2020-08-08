Karnataka

Floods: Chief Secretary empowered to take emergency steps

As the flood situation in the State precipitated, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday empowered Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar to proceed with emergency measures without awaiting his approval.

The Chief Minister, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Bengaluru, spoke to the Chief Secretary over telephone and took stock of the flood situation in the State. He also spoke to Kodagu district in-charge Minister V. Somanna and expressed concern over the landslip at Talacauvery.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has instructed the Secretary to the Water Resources Department, managing directors of various boards in the department and the chief engineers of all the reservoirs and command areas to initiate precautionary measures. He directed them to stay put in their jurisdiction in this emergency situation.

