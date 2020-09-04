Floods: Central team to visit Karnataka from Sept. 7

A six-member Central team will undertake a three-day visit to the State from September 7 to assess the extent of losses owing to the recent floods in different districts.

Disclosing this to mediapersons here on Thursday, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said the team would be led by K.V. Pratap, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The team would have a discussion with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on the first day and visit the affected districts the next day.

It would also hold talsk with the State Revenue Minister and the officials concerned on the third day, Mr. Ashok said. He said the Centre had already given ₹395 crore towards flood relief besides granting four helicopters and deploying nine NDRF teams.

To a query, the Revenue Minister said the State was planning to submit a memorandum to the team seeking an assistance of ₹4,800 crore.