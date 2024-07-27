Flooding in Shivamogga owing to increase of outflow from Tunga Reservoir

The heavy rain that lashed several parts of Shivamogga for the last two weeks damaged many roads, houses, as well as uprooting trees and electricity poles. The road network to many villages in parts of Hosanagar, Sagar, and Tirthahalli taluks has been affected.

A person died after a tree fell on him near Hadigallu in Tirthahalli taluk on Friday night. Ramappa, 26 years old, was riding his bike when the tree fell on him. The incident came to light when his family members went in search of him as he had not returned home.

Landslips occurred at NH 169 in Tirthahalli on Friday night. The movement of vehicles on the stretch has been temporarily halted. The road connectivity to villages in Melina Kuruvalli panchayat has been badly affected.

As Tunga river has been in spate, the low-lying areas of Shivamogga city are flooded. The road leading to Mattur from Shivamogga is flooded. Many areca farms are inundated. The residents are finding it difficult to reach their villages. The flooding took place as the outflow from the Tunga river increased. Mandli, Sawayipalya, Imam Bada, Seegehatti, and surrounding areas of the city have been flooded.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, will visit the rain-hit areas of Shivamogga on Sunday.