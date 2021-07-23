Flooding forces closure of Belagavi-Kolhapur National Highway

A bus heading to Maharashtra taking a U-turn following instructions from the Karnataka police.

Belagavi

23 July 2021 10:47 IST

Vehicles bound for Maharashtra and north India were being diverted to alternative routes

Parts of the Belagavi-Kolhapur National Highway were closed due to heavy rain on July 23.

Police diverting buses and other vehicles away from the Yamagarani checkpost after parts of the National Highway got flooded near Nippani.

Advertising

Advertising

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi requested officers in Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Haveri and Dharwad not to allow vehicles towards Maharashtra via Belagavi.

Police officers were posted at the checkposts in Narendra, Hirebagewadi and Hattargi village.

Mr. Nimbaragi said vehicles bound for Maharashtra and north India were being diverted to Hospet-Vijayapura and Hubballi-Vijayapura routes.

Rains are expected to subside by afternoon, revenue officers said.