Karnataka

Flooding forces closure of Belagavi-Kolhapur National Highway

A bus heading to Maharashtra taking a U-turn following instructions from the Karnataka police.  

Parts of the Belagavi-Kolhapur National Highway were closed due to heavy rain on July 23.

Police diverting buses and other vehicles away from the Yamagarani checkpost after parts of the National Highway got flooded near Nippani.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi requested officers in Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Haveri and Dharwad not to allow vehicles towards Maharashtra via Belagavi.

Police officers were posted at the checkposts in Narendra, Hirebagewadi and Hattargi village.

Mr. Nimbaragi said vehicles bound for Maharashtra and north India were being diverted to Hospet-Vijayapura and Hubballi-Vijayapura routes.

Rains are expected to subside by afternoon, revenue officers said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 10:48:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/flooding-forces-closure-of-belagavi-kolhapur-national-highway/article35482300.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY