Flooded with requests, govt. to allow more English-medium sections

The popularity of English medium in government schools has caught both principals and government officials by surprise. The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has decided to allow those government schools offering English as a medium of instruction to start additional sections if the demand is more than the number of seats available. The department will issue an official order to schools shortly.

“This was decided after a review meeting with the Chief Minister. However, schools can start additional sections only if there are trained teachers available to instruct students in English,” said P.C. Jaffer, Commissioner for Public Instruction.

This academic year, the department introduced English-medium sections on a pilot basis in 1,000 government primary schools.

According to official data, nearly 300 of the 1,000 schools are being flooded with applications for the English-medium sections, with demand outweighing the number of seats.

The government’s decision to teach students in English was a controversial one, which was opposed by Kannada writers, academicians, and a section of the elected representatives. However, parents as well as the School Development and Monitoring Committee have submitted requisitions to officials seeking additional English-medium sections in schools.

Parents attributed the demand to the fact that it was no longer possible for them to obtain a seat under the RTE quota in private schools in most neighbourhoods.

This is because of the new rules which mandate that a child can be admitted to a private school under the quota only if there is no government or aided school in the locality.

The department’s decision to allow schools to increase the number of sections has been welcomed by several parents’ associations and Dalit organisations.

Mavalli Shankar, State convener of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkarvada), welcomed the move and said that the department should ensure that quality education was provided in these schools so that students from the disadvantaged groups were benefited.

However, many expressed concern over the manner in which it is being executed and the availability of trained staff.

V.P. Niranjan Aradhya, fellow at the Centre for Child and the Law, National Law School of India University, feels that it is a hasty decision. “Opening English-medium section requires one teacher for every subject to teach in English. That preparedness is not done by the department,” he said.