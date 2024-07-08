Flood warning issued for people residing downstream of Harangi reservoir

In view of the possibility of discharging excess water from Harangi reservoir, which is nearing full reservoir level, the Irrigation Department authorities have warned people residing downstream of Harangi reservoir to move to safer places.

A statement from Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) said the quantum of inflow into Harangi reservoir had increased with its catchment areas receiving heavy rainfall. With Meteorological Department predicting more rains in the area, the inflow into the reservoir is likely to increase further.

With the reservoir expected to reach full reservoir level shortly, the authorities will be releasing excess water from the dam, said Mr. Puttaswamy I.K., Executive Engineer of Harangi Rehabilitation Department, CNNL, Kushalnagar.

Hence, people living downstream of Harangi and Cauvery have been advised to make arrangements for the safety of their property and cattle and move to safer places.

The water level in Harangi dam at 8 a.m. on July 8 was 2,848.76 feet against the full reservoir level of 2,859. The inflow of water into the dam was 2,394 cusecs.

