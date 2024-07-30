ADVERTISEMENT

Flood warning issued: 1.5 lakh cusecs discharged from KRS

Published - July 30, 2024 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Krishnaraja Sagar attained full reservoir level of 124.80 feet. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The cumulative discharge from both the KRS and the Kabini reservoirs crossed 2.3 lakh cusecs on Tuesday evening and hence, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. has issued flood warning to people living in the downstream region to move to safer locations.

While a CNNL release said that 1.1 lakh cusecs had been released from KRS into the Cauvery river, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar said that 1.5 lakh cusecs was being discharged from 7 p.m. as the rate of inflow into the reservoir increased. The authorities said more than 80,000 cusecs has been released into the Kapila river from the Kabini dam in H.D. Kote. But the quantum of discharge from both the dams could be further increased and hence, people in the downstream of both the dams in the districts of Mandya, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar have been cautioned against venturing near the river bank.

The public has been advised to move to safer locations in view of the high discharge from the two reservoirs, the release added.

