GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flood warning issued: 1.5 lakh cusecs discharged from KRS

Published - July 30, 2024 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Krishnaraja Sagar attained full reservoir level of 124.80 feet.

The Krishnaraja Sagar attained full reservoir level of 124.80 feet. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The cumulative discharge from both the KRS and the Kabini reservoirs crossed 2.3 lakh cusecs on Tuesday evening and hence, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. has issued flood warning to people living in the downstream region to move to safer locations.

While a CNNL release said that 1.1 lakh cusecs had been released from KRS into the Cauvery river, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar said that 1.5 lakh cusecs was being discharged from 7 p.m. as the rate of inflow into the reservoir increased. The authorities said more than 80,000 cusecs has been released into the Kapila river from the Kabini dam in H.D. Kote. But the quantum of discharge from both the dams could be further increased and hence, people in the downstream of both the dams in the districts of Mandya, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar have been cautioned against venturing near the river bank.

The public has been advised to move to safer locations in view of the high discharge from the two reservoirs, the release added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.