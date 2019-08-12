Flood victims to receive ‘welcome home kits’ on their return

The Mysuru district administration, which has been collecting relief material for flood-hit victims, will be giving away a ‘welcome home kit’ to displaced victims across the district on their return home. Donors are contributing the material at Town Hall in Mysuru since Friday.

The kit will be given when displaced victims who had taken shelter at relief camps, return to their respective homes, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Abhiram G. Sankar said. Each kit comprises 5 kg of rice, 1 kg each of pulses, sugar, iodized salt, 1 litre of cooking oil, half a kg of chilli powder, two bedsheets, two mats/carpets, plates, a tumbler and cooking pots, a pack of bleaching powder and 1 litre of phenyl, he said.

In addition, each man will receive a lungi, shirt, undergarment, towel, toothbrush, paste and soap in the kit. Each women will receive a saree or a nightie, an undergarment, a pack of sanitary pads, a towel, toothbrush, paste and soap. Children will be given a towel, two pairs of clothes, toothbrush, toothpaste, diapers, and soap, Mr. Sankar added.

The DC said the authorities will accept donations. However, used clothes would not be accepted. “No used clothes please,” he said.

D.G. Nagaraju, MCC Health Officer, who is co-ordinating the collection of relief material, said there had been good response from the public. “People are donating rice, bedsheets, wheat flour, biscuits, mats, buckets, mugs, sweaters etc.”

The district administration will put together the items and purchase the remaining using government funds to ensure that the victims receive full kits.

While the material collected in the last two days had already been dispatched to flood-hit areas in Kodagu, the material collected on Sunday will be sent to different parts of Hunsur, Periyapatna, H.D. Kote and T. Narsipura taluks.

The district administration has estimated a requirement of more than 2,000 kits including 500 family-kits alone, besides about 1,500 individual kits. It will work with voluntary organisations and official teams to pack and distribute the material, Mr. Sankar said.