Flood victims in Chamarajanagar assured of timely compensation

Minister tours affected villages in the district

The flood-affected people in Chamarajanagar district were assured of time-bound compensation to mitigate their loss including assistance for repairing houses damaged during the floods.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who is also in charge of Chamarajanagar district, toured a few flood-affected regions in the district and directed the officials to assess the loss and release compensation without delay.

He said that the government will release funds to take up repairs of houses that were either partially or fully damaged. Emphasis will be on repairs of roads to ensure connectivity, UGD, bridges etc.

Mr. Somanna visited Mamballi village in the district and ascertained himself of the damage caused by the floods and listened to the grievances of the affected-people. The officials were instructed to ensure compensation to the victims and also directed to prepare an action plan for rehabilitation.

Mr. Somanna also distributed food kits to the flood-affected people and received petitions from the local people. Interacting with the villagers housed in a temporary relief centre at Agara village, the minister sought a list of amenities required by those housed in the centre and said that the government would ensure their distribution as an emergency measure.

The Minister was informed that arrangements are in place for daily food and Mr. Somanna directed the officials to ensure the supply of toilet kits besides towels while ensuring that toilets and bathrooms were clean. The officials were also instructed to conduct health check-up to ensure those housed in the relief centre did not take ill.

The Minister assured to consider the local people’s request for construction of houses at Maddur village and promised to take up the works besides ensuring that the middlemen are kept out of purview of the project. At Ambale village, he visited a few low-lying areas that were inundated and flood waters had entered the residential dwellings of the people.

He took stock of the property damage and loss caused by the floods and promised the people to compensate for their loss. The farmers bemoaned their crop loss at Mahantalapura village, Hebbasuru, Kagalwadi, Ammanapura etc in Chamarajanagar taluk and the agricultural and horticultural department officials were directed to expedite the crop loss assessment and release of compensation. Mr. Somanna also visited a few schools and hostels that were damaged by the floods and promised that the repair works would be taken up on war footing. MLAs N. Mahesh and C.S. Niranjan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal, Superintendent of Police T.P. Shivakumar, ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri, and others were present.