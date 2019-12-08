Flood victims get housing sites, but wait continues for farmland

Chikkamagaluru district administration has identified land for construction of houses for 106 flood-hit families of Mudigere taluk, one of the worst-affected regions in the August deluge. However, the hunt for suitable alternative land for cultivation is proving tougher, considering this is an area surrounded by thick forests.

A total of 16.39 acres of government land have been identified at three places – Angadi, Mavinakere and B. Hosahalli villages of the taluk. Kumara, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chikkamagaluru, said that as many as 135 families had given letters seeking sites for houses.

Extent of land

The district administration has made it clear that those who lost houses would get a 30/50 sq.ft site. In the case of agricultural land lost in the floods and landslips, the affected people would get an equal extent of alternative land. “They will get alternative land for the extent of land they possessed with proper documents to support their claim,” the ADC said.

The officers are looking for suitable alternative land to allot to the affected people, which is proving tough. “Now, we are looking for land to accommodate the families who have given letters of consent. The land and house site should be in one place or within one village. It is difficult to get land in Mudigere taluk as a majority of the area is either reserved forest or deemed forest,” Mr. Kumara added.

Following heavy rains that caused landslips, hundreds of people in Madhugundi, Malemane, Alekhan Horatti, Durgadahalli, Balige, Halladka, Hirebailu, Malleshanagudda and other villages lost their houses and agricultural land. The administration had appealed to the public to submit a letter of consent to get agricultural land or sites to build a house or both from the government.

As many 59 families sought both land and houses, 135 families requested for only sites to build houses and 25 have sought only alternative land to cultivate. The district administration is yet to locate suitable land for those seeking land for cultivation.

Some unwilling

Among those affected by the floods, many have not given consent letters due to the conditions put forward by the government. Of the families who lost both house and agricultural land, five have not given consent letters. Similarly, among those who lost houses, 79 families have not submitted the letters.

Byrappa, one of the affected people in Banakal hobli, said he was hesitant to give the consent letter because he was unaware of the location of the alternative land and he had no clue how the government would support in developing the agricultural land.

No extra funds earmarked for roads

The Ministry for Road Transport and Highways has not earmarked funds for repair of roads damaged during floods in Karnataka. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport, made this clear in response to an unstarred question raised by Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav in parliament on Thursday.

The member had asked if the Ministry would set up separate funds to carry out repair and construction of roads damaged in Karnataka. The Minister responded in the negative. However, he said that ₹5 crore had been earmarked in the financial year 2019-20 to repair an aggregate length of 842 km of national highways damaged in various districts.

However, the amount earmarked is negligible compared to the damage caused to roads. The State government in its proposal to the Centre seeking relief had estimated the total loss at ₹38,451 crore. Of this, the damage caused to roads was around ₹8,000 crore.