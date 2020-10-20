Flood situation grim in five taluks as Bhima continues to get heavy inflow

Sonna barrage records the highest ever inflow of 8 lakh cusecs till 5 p.m. on Sunday

The flood situation in five taluks of Kalaburagi district — Afzalpur, Jewargi, Kalaburagi, Chittapur and Shahabad — continued to remain grim for the sixth day on Monday, with the Bhima receiving heavy inflow from upstream.

As per a bulletin, the Sonna barrage, which recorded the highest ever inflow of 8 lakh cusecs till 5 p.m. on Sunday, has discharged 6.32 lakh cusecs as at 5 p.m. on Monday.

A team of officials from the Revenue and Agriculture departments along with personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services and members of the State Disaster Relief Force has been pressed to take up relief measures and rescue operations as the water level has increased in the Bhima and its tributaries in the district.

As many as 27,378 people in 73 villages have been shifted to safer places in the district as on Monday. The district authorities have also set up 140 relief centres. As many as 22 more relief centres were opened on Monday and 28,637 people were shifted to flood relief centres. As per information provided by the district administration, 10,150 houses have been damaged due to floods across the district.

Besides the 162 relief centres, the district administration has also reserved 120 residential hostels attached to the Backward Classes Welfare Department, 150 residential hostels of the Social Welfare Department and 55 hostels belonging to the Minority Welfare Department.

Bridge leaking

Following heavy water flow under the bridge across the Bhima near Katti Sanghavi village in Jewargi taluk, people witnessed water leading from the surface of the bridge and said that the new bridge was constructed with substandard material.

They said that the bridge, which was constructed by spending ₹ 108 crore just a year ago, has started leaking. The district administration has barred the movement of heavy vehicles on the new bridge across the Bhima for the last five days.

MP gheraoed

Meanwhile, residents of Konna Hipparaga village in Jewargi taluk gheraoed Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav and accused him of being insensitive to flood-hit victims in the constituency.