Flood relief: Kumaraswamy calls Yediyurappa a ‘weak’ Chief Minister

Calling B.S. Yediyurappa a “weak” Chief Minister, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday slammed the BJP government for “failing” to get a flood-relief package from the Centre.

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s attack on Mr. Yediyurappa comes a day after the Congress criticised him for not obtaining any commitment from the Centre on flood relief. Mr. Yediyurappa, however, said he did not want to react to such comments.

“The life of flood-affected people is in shambles. It is the misfortune of the State that the Chief Minister is so weak that he is unable to ask for relief from the Union government or convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit flood-affected areas even though he had come to Bengaluru,” he said on Sunday. In a series of tweets targeting Mr. Yediyurappa, he said: “At a time when the Chief Minister must visit families affected by floods and review relief measures, he has been enacting a drama of Bengaluru city rounds.” Mr. Kumaraswamy said it was painful to see the Prime Minister return without announcing any compensation.

Retorting, Mr. Yediyurappa said: “People of the State have been cursing Mr. Kumaraswamy’s government for over a year now. So I need not take any advice on administration from him.”

He, however, added that flood-relief measures were the top-most priority of his government.

“We will work to rehabilitate families affected by floods. We have announced ₹5 lakh per house, when the rules allow us to give only ₹95,000. We will relocate people to safer places,” he said.