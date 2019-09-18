Flood relief: Karnataka reduces loss estimation by ₹3,300 crore after Centre's directive

The State government has reduced the quantum of estimated losses due to floods by about ₹3,300 crore, following directions from the Centre not to consider the damage caused to private school buildings, hospitals and commercial buildings.

The losses, which were earlier estimated at ₹38,485 crore, have now been reduced to ₹35,160.81 crore, according to Revenue Minister R. Ashok. He told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday that the revised estimation would be submitted to the Union Ministries of Agriculture and Home by a team of State officials visiting New Delhi on Wednesday.

Maintaining that the government has simplified the procedure to sanction assistance to victims, Mr. Ashok said they would be given a first instalment of ₹1 lakh soon after they submit documents related to damaged house and Aadhaar to either the village panchayat or the tahsildar concerned. So far, 50,000 flood-hit families have furnished documents, he said. Already, the government has given an immediate relief of ₹10,000 each, he said. Asking people not to come to the conclusion that the Centre would not provide flood relief, Mr. Ashok said it was in the process of seeking clarification on losses.

To a query, he said the BJP government was committed to its earlier decision of regularising illegal residential structures in cities and towns. The former BJP government had taken such a decision and evolved legislation in this regard.

When asked if he was disappointed over not being appointed as Minister in charge of Bengaluru, Mr. Ashok shot back at journalists, “Just like you journalists nurture ambition to become editors, we politicians too have several desires. But it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to choose his Ministry.”

Meeting held

Faced with the stiff challenge of providing relief to over seven lakh people affected by severe floods that hit 22 districts in the State recently, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday took the initiative of roping in civil society groups to lend an helping hand. A sizeable number of representatives of NGOs, social organisations and civil society groups participated in a meeting convened by the authority in Bengaluru to co-ordinate with them on ensuring that flood relief and rehabilitation efforts reach people effectively and swiftly.

Authority secretary Anil Kumar sought feedback from the groups to cut down the time required for the implementation process. Emphasising the magnitude of flood damage, he pointed out that over nine lakh hectares of standing crops were devastated.