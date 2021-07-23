Flood-like situation in Dharwad district

Incessant rainfall in the last couple of days has resulted in a flood-like situation at various places in Dharwad district even as low-lying areas in the twin cities have reported instances of inundation.

Meanwhile, Alnavar, Kalghatgi and Dharwad taluks have received the maximum rainfall in last 24 hours leading to swelling of various streams in the district.

Against a normal rainfall of 4.5 mm, Alnavar taluk received 126 mm rain in the last 24 hours, while Kalghatgi has received 80 mm rainfall against an average of 4 mm. Dharwad city and Dharwad Rural have recorded rainfall of 50 mm each.

On Friday, Bhavikatti Plot, Sadhunavar Estate, Lakshmi Singankeri, Ravindra Nagar in Dharwad and various localities in Old Hubballi were waterlogged.

Inflow into Kelgeri and Sadhankeri tanks has increased drastically. Although the Tupparihalla is overflowing, as the road between Dharwad and Saundatti has been built at a height, there was no problem caused to vehicular movement this time.

Huliyammankere in Alnavar has breached and water has entered low-lying areas. Dogi Nala too is overflowing. Hikeri Tank in Mukkal village of Kalghatgi taluk is overflowing and so is Unkal Lake in Hubballi.

Nine rescued

Meanwhile, nine persons, who were stranded in Navalgund and Kundgol taluks, were rescued by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with 500 head of cattle.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that eight persons were stranded on a bridge across the Tupparihalla in Navalgund taluk and they were rescued immediately. A shepherd stranded in Kundgol taluk too was rescued.

Nearly 800 people residing downstream of Hulikeri in Alnavar have been shifted to flood relief centres. Eight such flood relief centres with food and medical facilities have been set up in Alnavar, Mr. Patil said.

Rain has caused damage to 11 roads covering 51 km, while connectivity on 11 roads has been lost in the district. As many as 16 bridges in the district too have suffered damage. Crops in 21,732 hectares of land in the district have been totally damaged. And, from June 1, a total of 561 houses have suffered partial damage. As many as 158 government schools and 134 anganwadi centres have been partially damaged, he said.