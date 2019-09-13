Flood-hit families to get ₹1 lakh each to build houses

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the State government will release ₹1 lakh each immediately to families that lost their dwellings in the floods so that they can start the construction of houses. The government will issue an order to this effect immediately, he said.

Speaking to presspersons at Sringeri on Thursday, he said the government had already assured ₹5 lakh for those who had lost their houses. The first instalment of ₹1 lakh would be released immediately and the rest would be released in a phased manner.

The government had responded to the problems of the flood-affected people, he said. Opposition parties were staging protests only to prove their existence. “Earlier, governments provided only ₹95,000 to build houses. We are giving ₹5 lakh. For the first time the government has taken a decision to provide such a big amount,” he said.

“I am hopeful that the Centre will announce a relief package for the State in four or five days,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government had not taken any decision to stall the funds meant for waiver of farm loans.

He visited Sharada Peetha in Sringeri and took the blessings of Bharati Teertha Swami.