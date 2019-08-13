Flood-hit families begin to rebuild their lives

Fayaz Pasha, who repairs electronic goods at Yasin Nagar in Holenarsipur (Hassan district), is in a daze. It was only recently that he had bought clothes and jewellery for the marriage of his daughter Khizara Banu. His family had no time to safeguard the valuables before water entered their house. “All is lost in the floods. I don’t know how to arrange for money to purchase all of them again,” he said, in tears.

Many like Mr. Pasha, in the downstream of reservoirs, had little time to move their belongings to safer places when the outflow was increased. They took only some valuables with them in a hurry. But, when they returned home after water receded, they were in shock at the sight of their houses.

A majority of those affected are daily wage workers or self-employed with a meagre income. Kantharaju, a carpenter in Kumbaragundi locality of Shivamogga, was seen clearing knee-deep slush that had accumulated in his house. Apart from foodgrains, household items and electronic gadgets, furniture worth ₹1 lakh that he had prepared for a customer in Humcha village was also damaged in the incident. He is expecting compensation from the State government at the earliest to resume work.

D. Shivakumar, a daily wage worker in the same locality, was not prepared for what he saw when he returned to his house on Monday after the water level in the Tunga receded. His house constructed in a site measuring 15X25 had collapsed. He was in tears as he said: “All gadgets, including television set, refrigerator and furniture, are gone.” Now, he along with his family is moving to his brother’s house in Tunga Nagar.

At the relief centre in Holenarsipur, Mujammal Sharief who has lost his house in the floods, said: “We have never seen such floods in our town all these years.” His family of four has to stay in the camp for some more days because his house is fully destroyed. The residents whose houses are damaged are now busy gathering documents to apply for relief.

Except those whose houses collapsed, others are returning to their houses gradually. The process of cleaning up and restarting is still a long way off. “The entire house was surrounded by floodwater that carried filth and dirt. We have been cleaning by pouring many bottles of cleaning liquids,” said Sushmitha, an employee with the Holenarsipur TMC, who stays in the office quarters. The Hassan district administration has provided food kits that include rice, toor, sugar, salt, cooking oil and kerosene to all those returning to their homes.

Back to relief camp

At Nanjangud near Mysuru, affected by floods after heavy discharge from the Kabini, some evacuees returned to their homes on Tuesday morning only to come back to the rehabilitation centre hours later. Their houses were not liveable with all the debris and slush. Geethalakshmi, a nodal officer at a relief centre in Nanjangud, said some evacuees had not even locked up their homes and left everything there after the flood warning.

“Health workers have started going to the affected villages and disinfecting the places. Clearing debris and dirt piled up in flooded homes is a challenge,” said Ms. Geethalakshmi.

(With inputs by Sathish G.T., Veerendra P.M., and Shankar Bennur)