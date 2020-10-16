Flood havoc: villagers spent night on rooftops

16 October 2020 16:22 IST

Kalaburagi

Sugarcane crops have been destroyed in the Kagina floods near Muttuga village in Shahabad taluk of Kalaburagi district. The village was completely flooded for two days and people spent a day and a night on the roofs of their houses. Foodgrains and other essentials stocked in the houses were destroyed. With the disruption of power supply, people spent the night in the dark. Most of the people survived on biscuits for two days. They drank floodwaters. There was neither mobile connectivity nor electricity to charge mobile phones. The villagers could not contact outsiders for help. With the water level coming down in Kagina today, people began coming out of their village to procure essential commodities. No help reached the village.

