Flood damage will affect Karnataka’s economic growth rate: mid-year review

The economic growth of Karnataka, which stood at a healthy 9.6% during 2018-19, is expected to take a hit in the current year because of the havoc caused by floods in 22 of 30 districts in the State. This is among the findings of the Mid-Year Review of State Finances brought out by the Finance Department.

The report, which was released in the legislature on Friday, states that floods have affected the socio-economic conditions of the State. “This has had an adverse impact on investment in infrastructure and other development activities. Because of these factors, the State’s economic growth (Gross State Domestic Product) may get contracted for the current year,” the report says.

Floods have resulted in losses to the tune of ₹35,160.81 crore. This is besides losses running up to at least ₹3,300 crore on account of damage to private school buildings, private hospitals and commercial establishments.

The collection of own revenue receipts in the State had shown a healthy increase in the first half of 2019. The total own revenue receipts during the first half of the 2019-20 fiscal was 48.79% of that budgeted for the full year — on a par with the moving average of 48% during the first half of the previous five years.

The State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) showed reasonable achievement during the first six months of 2019-20, in terms of percentage of achievement to budgetary estimates, with 50% of the budgetary estimate of SOTR achieved.

In tune with the national trend, vehicle sales in the State declined in the first-half of this financial year. The tax collection too decreased from that in the previous year by 15.8%. For the first half of 2019-20, the revenue collection achieved is 41%, as against the budget estimate of ₹7,100 crore, says the report.