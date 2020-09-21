Flood damage so far in Karnataka estimated at over ₹9,400 crore

In the midst of floods in several parts of Karnataka, the State government has revised the estimate of losses caused due to rains and floods this monsoon so far to ₹9,440.8 crore. The amount is likely to go up as several areas were affected by floods last week.

“At this moment, we are not sure what the total consequences will be,” Revenue Minister R. Ashok told the Legislative Council on Monday.

Responding during a discussion on the flood and rain fury in North Karnataka raised by Leader of the Opposition S.R. Patil, the Minister said that preparations anticipating heavy rainfall were started a month ago and that had reduced the loss of human and cattle lives. The State, he said, was also in the process of adding more taluks to the “flood-hit” list.

Huge gap

On the huge gap between the estimated loss of ₹33,000 crore and the relief of ₹1,800 crore received by the State from the Centre, Mr. Ashok said that National Disaster Response Fund norms were very old. “I have written letters to the Centre stating that the compensation amount fixed for damage to private properties and lives were too low and that it may not be of help to the flood victims. The letter has been referred to the Union Finance Ministry. Even though it may not help during this flood season, if the proposal is accepted it will be of help to all States,” Mr. Ashok said.

Meanwhile, he said Karnataka was building a permanent complex with community kitchen, medical care centre, and adequate number of bathrooms and toilets to house people displaced during floods in flood-prone areas.

Closing compensation

The government is considering closing the compensation to be paid to those who have taken a part of money for house damage during last monsoon, but have not started construction.

Mr. Ashok said as many as 5,779 persons who had taken ₹1 lakh had not started work on their homes. “We are thinking of giving notice to such persons and close it [the compensation]. I will hold discussions with the Chief Minister,” he said. So far, 1,895 persons have claimed the full compensation of ₹5 lakh. “An amount of ₹911 crore has been kept aside for distribution of compensation. People are not coming forward,” the Minister said. More than 45,000 houses are in various stages of construction.