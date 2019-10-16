Flood damage: Belagavi dist. seeks only 10% of cost required to repair schools

As many as 4,458 classrooms in 2,307 schools have been damaged in the floods in Belagavi district alone, leading to an accumulated loss of ₹316 crore. However, the district administration has sought only ₹46.14 crore for repair and reconstruction.

No one in the district administration is clear about why the government has sought only 10% of the damage. One senior officer said there was no clarity in the National Disaster Relief Fund guidelines about school classrooms. “But public buildings are scheduled to get ₹2 lakh per unit. I believe that has guided our estimates,” he said. Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli said the estimates were made keeping in mind the total damage to the school and ₹2 lakh would suffice to repair each school. “In case a school is repaired for lesser amount, we will transfer the rest to other needy schools,” he said. He also said the estimates, including those for the Education Department, were done as per NDRF guidelines. Among educational blocks, Khanapur, Saundatti, Ramdurg, Belagavi city, Athani, and Bailhongal have suffered the highest damage to classrooms. Over 561 classrooms have been damaged in Khanapur. “Schools reopen on October 20 after Dasara holidays. How does the government plan to repair the schools before that? We have been visiting villages and I have not seen a single school being taken up for repairs,” said Anjali G. of Savitribai Phule Sangha, an NGO.

“At a recent meeting, officials told Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa that classes were not being held in damaged rooms. They are holding them in sturdy rooms in the same school or in nearby schools, anganwadis or other government buildings. How long will they continue to run classes in other buildings? Will the students get new classrooms before the annual examinations?” she wondered.