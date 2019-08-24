Flood: Congress urges Karnataka government to double compensation

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the government increase the compensation from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh for each family that lost their house in the recent rain havoc in the State.

In a memorandum sent to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former Ministers M.B. Patil and Satish Jarkiholi, and Congress MLAs Ganesh Hukkeri and Anand Nyamagouda, who have toured the flood-ravaged districts of Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts, said that ₹5 lakh would be inadequate to meet the construction costs.

They described the extent of damage suffered by the people of the region as “huge and unprecedented”. Mr. Patil said lakhs of people have lost their houses and sources of livelihood. The Congress leaders also demanded that the Centre declare the floods as a “national calamity” and take up relief works on a war footing.

Noting that flood-hit families residing at the basins of the Krishna, Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, Markandeya and other small and medium rivers had lost all means of livelihood. Saying that their houses, household utensils, commodities, cattle and agricultural land were washed away in flash floods, the Congress leaders urged the State government to announce a relief package big enough to rebuild their livelihood.

Mr. Patil also urged the government to release a sum of ₹1 lakh per farmer towards crop loss and land reclaim. Jobs with minimum wages should be given for a year to all those who lost their properties in the floods, Mr. Patil said.

The Congress leaders also urged the State to convene a one-week special Assembly session to discuss the situation in flood-ravaged districts. Mr. Patil and Mr. Jarkiholi also suggested that the CM take an all-party delegation to the Centre for seeking more funds towards the rehabilitation of the displaced.