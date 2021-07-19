Flood alert issued

Taking note of the India Meteorological Department forecast, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) has issued an alert to people downstream of the Mullamari project in Kalaburagi district to stay away from the river course.

As per information provided by Executive Engineer of KNNL Suryakanth Male, the Mullamari Dam, on Monday, was receiving about 3,500 cusecs of water, while 7,000 cusecs of water was being discharged into the river course to ensure the safety of the dam and as a measure to control the flood situation.

“At present, the dam is receiving about 3,500 cusecs of water and we are releasing 7,000 cusecs. The inflow in the dam is expected to considerably increase in the next few days as the catchment areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall as per the weather department’s forecast. We appeal to the people downstream to stay away from the river course,” Mr. Male said in a media release.

Earlier in the day, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna visited a few flood-prone villages in Kalagi and Chincholi taluks in the district and took stock of the preparations made for handling the situation.