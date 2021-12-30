Flood alert issued in border villages

Belagavi

30 December 2021 01:46 IST

The district administration has issued an alert to farmers in the border villages of the Krishna in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts following reports of a sudden release of 2 tmcft of water from the Radha Nagari Dam in Maharashtra on Wednesday evening.

Error

Irrigation Department officials of the State said that Maharashtra has accidentally released the water due to an error during the repair of a crest gate at Radha Nagari Dam.

However, there was no immediate threat of flooding in the river, the officials said.

Advertising

Advertising