Flood alert issued as water levels in Cauvery basin dams go up

Water in Kabini dam is inching closer to the maximum level

MYSURU

The inflow into Kabini dam in Mysuru district has gone up following torrential rain in its catchment areas for the past few days. The dam authorities have issued a flood alert, cautioning the people living on the riverbank to move to safer places as the outflow into the river may go up anytime in view of incessant downpour.

As the dam is inching closer to its maximum level, water at the rate of nearly 4,000 cusecs was discharged into the river from the dam on Thursday.

On Thursday, the inflow into the dam was at the rate of 18,563 cusecs (measured at 6 a.m.). The water level was 2,276.79 feet as against the maximum of 2,284 feet.

Meanwhile, the inflow into Krishnaraja Sagar, near Srirangapatna in Mandya district, has gone up substantially with heavy rains in Kodagu, its catchment area. The inflow has crossed 30,000 cusecs with unrelenting downpour in the coffee land. The inflow on Thursday was 36,608 cusecs.

The water level was 118.10 ft as against the maximum of 124.80 ft.

A flood warning has been issued as the water level was reaching the dam’s FRL. The surplus water from the dam would be discharged into the Cauvery any moment.

The Executive Engineer, CNN, KRS division, Krishnaraja Sagar, has asked the people living on the banks of the river and also in the low-lying areas of the Cauvery to move to safer places and take all necessary precautions for the safety and security of their lives and property.

The water levels in dams in the Cauvery basin are rising for the past few days with the monsoon turning active.

A flood warning has been issued by the Hemavati dam authorities with water discharge from the dam being imminent over the rising inflow. This will further increase the inflow into the KRS dam as water discharged from Hemavati flows into KRS dam.