Flood-affected reassured of solutions to their grievances

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar visited flood-hit villages in Belagavi district on Sunday. He met inmates of a relief centre in Ankali village near Chikkodi and listened to their grievances.

He said that the State government would release ₹ 50,000 to each family that had lost houses to rebuild temporary sheds. “If the affected families prefer to live in rented houses till pukka houses are built for them, we will pay a rent of ₹5,000 per month for 10 months,” he said.

Those who have their own land and want to build houses will be given ₹ 5 lakh compensation. The State government will build houses for those families who do not have their own land, the Chief Secretary said.

Some women inmates of the relief centre told the officer that their mud houses had collapsed and they had nowhere to go.

“Some of our neighbours who suffered a similar fate are not living with us here in the relief centres. They are living with their relatives. But we don’t have any such support system. If the relief centres close, we don’t know where to go,” they said.

Mr. Vijay Bhaskar reiterated that the State government would help them put up temporary shelters or pay their rent.

He said that instructions had been issued to Education Department officials to distribute uniforms, books and other material to students who had lost their books, bags and other essential items to start school afresh.

He inquired from doctors about the steps taken to prevent the spread of disease after the waters receded and what treatment was being given to inmates who were sick.

Superintending Engineer of Hidkal dam C.D. Patil told the Chief Secretary that most dams on the Ghataprabha would be submerged, if water release exceeded 3.5 lakh cusecs.

Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore submitted a list of demands to Mr. Vijay Bhaskar. He asked the State government to permanently shift people from Jugul, Mangawati and surrounding villages on the banks of the Krishna.

Mr. Kore also asked the State government to increase the height of all bridges on the Krishna and its tributaries to avoid flooding in future.

MLA Ganesh Hukkeri told Mr. Vijay Bhaskar to explore permanent solutions to the problem of flooding in the rivers by organising a joint meeting of officials of Karnataka and Maharashtra that could result in a long-lasting agreement. The Chief Secretary and other officials visited Yadur, Shiraguppi and Yadurwadi villages. MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath, district in-charge secretary Rakesh Singh, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.V. Rajendra, Assistant Commissioner Ravindra Karilingannanavar and other officials were present.