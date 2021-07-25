Flood-affected people in Belagavi district express anguish

CM Yediyurappa addresses those hit by natural calamity in Sankeshwar

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa faced some opposition from some flood victims in affected villages in Belagavi district on Sunday. Flood victims expressed their anguish against the State government in Yamagarani and Sankeshwar.

Manjunath Dole from Yamagarani told journalists that officials have been negligent to flood victims. “We were shifted to flood relief centres three days ago. We have not got proper food, blankets and other things for two days. Only today, officers gave us proper food, as the Chief Minister is visiting,” he said.

Banneppa Tumbad, a farmer from Sankeshwar, told journalists that the State government has failed to provide proper relief to farmers who have lost houses. “My brother’s house collapsed in last year’s floods. He is yet to get the ₹5 lakh compensation that the Chief Minister announced last year,” he said.

Yallavva Tumbarmani of Ramdurg sought permanent resettlement of all vulnerable villages. “We are tired of shifting to nearby villages and towns every monsoon. For two years now, we have lost our foodgrains and vegetables stored in our houses. We have not got proper compensation for the losses suffered. We want the government to find a permanent solution to our problems,” she said.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who addressed the flood victims in a meeting in Sankeshwar, said that the government will provide houses to all those who have lost theirs. He said that he will direct officials to ensure that all flood victims of earlier years are also properly compensated. Officials have identified a 50-acre land in Sankeshwar to create a resettlement village. “If the flood victims cooperate, we will build houses for all of them,” he said.

He visited houses affected by floods in Math Galli, Nadi Galli and Kumbar Oni in Sankeshwar. He spoke to inmates of the relief centre set up in Shankarlinga Mangal Karyalaya. The Chief Minister met flood victims in Yamagarani and Sankeshwar and visited flood-hit areas in some villages. However, he did not stop to receive any grievances from the public.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath told the Chief Minister that officers have set up five relief centres where 630 people are being given shelter. More will be opened if needed, he said. The district administration has helped relocate 20,000 people to safety in a week, he said.

The conspicuous absence of the former Minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and Arabavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi raised some questions. Some BJP workers wondered whether it was indicative of a sign of changing political equations. Gokak city unit BJP president Bhimshi Bharamannanavar denied that it was a political decision. “Both the brothers are busy in providing relief to flood victims in their constituencies. That may be the reason why they could not attend the Chief Minister’s programme,’’ he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and Lakshman Savadi, Food Minister Umesh Katti and others were present.