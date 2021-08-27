Flipkart sets up centre in Hubballi, among others

HUBBALLI

27 August 2021 18:57 IST

As part of measures to strengthen the supply chain infrastructure in the State, e-commerce company Flipkart has set up three new fulfilment and sorting centres in the State, including one in Hubballi.

According to a press release issued by the company, the new centres set up in Hubballi, Kolar and Anekal with a collective area of 7 lakh sq ft will help support over 10,500 sellers from the State, while creating more than 14,000 direct and indirect new job opportunities.

The facilities were inaugurated in a virtual session by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani and others recently.

Mr. Joshi said that the supply chain infrastructure expansion in the State, including North Karnataka, will will spur economic activity and create entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Flipkart Group Rajneesh Kumar said that the new state-of-the-art facilities will help in fuelling economic growth, while setting a benchmark in the industry and making Karnataka even more attractive for e-commerce operations for all stakeholders, including sellers, MSMEs, small farmers, Kirana shops and artisans.