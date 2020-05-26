Karnataka

Flipkart partners with Mango Board to help farmers sell online

-commerce platform Flipkart and the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday, enabling farmers to sell their fresh produce online. India Post would function as the last-mile delivery operations partner during this season.

Through this, consumers will have access to many varieties of mangoes across the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi. Flipkart will provide its platform to the Mango Board, Farmer Producer Organisations, sellers, growers, and traders by enrolling them on the platform. The company will provide training and capacity building of how to use the app and other user interfaces.

Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group, said: “These are challenging times for farmers and small business owners across the country, and we are pleased to bring together ecosystem partnerships which benefit larger sections of society.” Rajendra Kataria, secretary, Horticulture Department, and cChairman of the board, said the board offers significant capabilities and a distinctive business model by acting as a nodal agency, bringing various stakeholders together.

Consumers can place orders on Flipkart’s platform for varieties such as Alphonso, Badami, Apoos, Banganpalli, Kesar, Neelam, Himam Pasand, Sendur, and Mallika, in batches of 3 kg.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 7:38:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/flipkart-partners-with-mango-board-to-help-farmers-sell-online/article31679987.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY