Flipkart opens new centres in Kolar, Hubballi, Anekal

Bengaluru

27 August 2021 00:54 IST

Bengaluru-based e-tailer Flipkart has strengthened its supply chain infrastructure in Karnataka with the introduction of three new fulfilment and sortation centres in Kolar, Hubbali, and Anekal.

The fresh expansion would help support over 10,500 sellers on Flipkart from the State while creating more than 14,000 direct and indirect new job opportunities ahead of the festive season, said the company in a statement on Thursday.

Inaugurating these facilities, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, said, “The supply chain infrastructure expansion in Karnataka will spur economic activity and create large-scale entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in the State.”

Advertising

Advertising

According to Flipkart, these new facilities will serve sellers of large appliances, furniture, mobiles, apparel, and electronics in Kolar, Hubballi, and Anekal. Collectively spread across nearly 7 lakh sq. ft, the facilities have a storage capacity of 15.6 lakh cubic feet.