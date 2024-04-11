ADVERTISEMENT

Flipkart opens grocery warehouse

April 11, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The new fulfillment center in Hubballi will offer a curated selection of over 6,000 products, including the State’s popular favourites such as Nandini, Naga, and Vijay. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, has launched its new grocery fulfillment center in Hubli, Karnataka, furthering its commitment to offering next-day grocery deliveries to consumers.

Based on local consumer insights, the new fulfillment center in Hubballi will offer a curated selection of over 6,000 products, including the State’s popular favourites such as Nandini, Naga, and Vijay, to name a few alongside several branded grocery items to cater to the diverse palate of regional consumers, according to Flipkart.

The online grocery market in Hubballi was seeing rapid growth with demand surging by 15 percent month-on-month, it said. Additionally, given the unavailability of quick commerce in the region, there has been a steep increase in consumers’ preferring value-based selection of groceries being delivered to their doorstep the next-day.

This rise in demand led to the launch of Flipkart’s third grocery fulfillment center in the State, said a release.

Spread over 60,000 square feet, this new fulfillment center has the dispatch capacity of over 9,000 orders per day across Hubblli and its neighbouring regions, such as Ballari, Davanagere, Dharwad, Shivamogga, as well as those in South and North Goa, according to the company.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, said, “The launch of our third grocery fulfillment center in Karnataka has significantly improved Flipkart’s proximity to consumers in the state ensuring easy access to fresh groceries. It further bolsters our commitment to providing next-day deliveries of daily essentials to consumers at their doorstep.”

