Flights from Mysuru to begin today

Passengers have to check in two hours before the departure.

Flights from Mysuru to Bengaluru and Belagavi will commence from Monday signalling the gradual resumption of domestic air services that were suspended from March 25 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

As per the schedule released by the Airports Authority of India at Mysuru, Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, and M/s TruJet Airlines will operate the services.

Flight No. 91898 will depart from Bengaluru at 4.30 p.m. to arrive at Mysuru at 5.30 p.m. In the return direction, flight no. 91897 will depart from Mysuru at 6.15 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 7.15 p.m on all days except Tuesdays when it has a different time slot. On Tuesdays, flight 919898 will depart from Bengaluru at 3.30 p.m. to reach Mysuru at 4 p.m. and flight 919897 will depart from Mysuru at 9.45 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 10.45 p.m.

TrueJet flight 2T-543 will depart from Belagavi at 3 p.m. to reach Mysuru at 4.20 p.m. and in the return direction flight 2T-544 will depart from Belagavi at 4.55 p.m. to reach Belagavi at 6.15 p.m.

Mysuru Airport Director R. Manjunath said the airport is fully geared up to handle traffic and the protocol stipulated by the government in the wake of the pandemic will be followed. All passengers have to check in two hours before the departure of the flights, said Mr. Manjunath.

