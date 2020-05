25 May 2020 14:01 IST

Flights from Belagavi to Mumbai, Pune and Mysuru, that were to begin on Monday, have been cancelled.

Flights to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru will operate, airport director Rajesh Kumar Mourya tweeted on Monday morning.

The civilian airport in Sambra had prepared for the operation of 13 flights to connect Belagavi to five cities.